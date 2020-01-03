Ready, Set, Mush! Trail Talk with Musher Ryan Redington

DULUTH, Minn. – Have you ever wanted to bundle up and give sled dog mushing a try?

Meteorologist Brittney Merlot recently caught up with musher Ryan Redington for this week’s Active Adventures.

Redington will be mushing in this year’s John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon taking place January 27 – 30 along Minnesota’s North Shore.

The Alaska native says he’s very excited to mush in this year’s marathon, and his dogs are doing well leading up to kickoff.

Redington says his team trains year round, in preparation for multiple races a year.

When asked how to get involved and started in the sport of mushing, Redington says, “The best thing to do is to contact a musher, and to go on a few runs to help you learn the sport.”

Redington was only five-years-old when he began mushing, learning the sport from family members.

