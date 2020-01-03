Superior Police Increases Ranks by Two: New Officers Sworn In

Two officers attended Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College and UW Superior.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior Police Department increased their ranks by two, as they swore in a pair of new officers at the Government Center.

Both of the officers attended both Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College and UW-Superior.

One of them, Michael Pitoscia of Duluth, comes from a long line of boys in blue. His two uncles and great uncle were officers before him.

He said the job called to him as a natural next step.

“I like to be able to know at the end of the day I did something that was meaningful,” Pitoscia said. “And in all the things I’ve done, I’ve just felt drawn to come back and do a service capacity such as this and to help the community.”

The other officer sworn in was Bethany Kemi, from Esko.

They both will attend Wisconsin Basic Police Recruit Training in Eau Claire.