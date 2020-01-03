UMD Basketball Sweeps Doubleheader Against Bemidji State to Stay Undefeated at Home

The Bulldogs women stay perfect in NSIC play while the men snap a two-game losing skid.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s basketball team stayed perfect in NSIC play on Friday with a 62-41 win over Bemidji State to win its 10th straight.

Brooke Olson led all scorers with 15 points and six rebounds while Sarah Grow chipped in with 12 points and seven rebounds and seven blocks. The Bulldogs shot 50 percent from the field in the fourth quarter.

As for the UMD men, they snapped a two-game losing skid with a 73-57 win over Bemidji State to improve to 5-2 in NSIC play.

Brandon Myer led the way with 21 points while Drew Blair finished with 17 points and Alex Illikainen picked up a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Both UMD squads will be back in action on Saturday against Minnestoa Crookston, with the women (10-3, 7-0 NSIC) tipping off at 3:30 p.m. and the men (10-3, 5-2 NSIC) set for 5:30 p.m.