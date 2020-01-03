Warren, Klobuchar End 2019 Lagging Top Rivals in Fundraising

WASHINGTON (AP) – Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has announced raising $21.2 million for her presidential campaign in the final three months of last year.

The total trails the amounts collected by the Democratic presidential primary’s three other front-runners: former Vice President Joe Biden with $22.7 million, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with $34.5 million and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg with $24.7 million.

Warren’s fourth-quarter total also trails the amount she raised in the previous quarter.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Friday she took in $11.4 million for her White House bid to close out the year, the best fundraising quarter of her 2020 campaign.