Bulldogs Basketball Sweeps Golden Eagles to Stay Undefeated at Home

The UMD women pick up its 11th straight win and stay perfect in NSIC play while the men used a big first half to stay perfect at Romano Gym.

DULUTH, Minn. – Both UMD basketball teams picked up wins over Minnesota Crookston on Saturday as both squads stay undefeated at Romano Gym this season.

The women’s game came down to the wire but UMD was able to hang on for the 68-67 win to pick up its 11th straight win and stay perfect in NSIC play.

Brooke Olson led the way with 18 points while Katie Stark and Sarah Grow chipped in with 13 points each.

In the men’s game, UMD dominated the first half and hung on in the second to get the 78-64 win over Minnesota Crookston as the Bulldogs completed the weekend doubleheader sweep.

Brandon Myer led the Bulldogs with 22 points and 12 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season while Drew Blair and Trevor Entwisle both finished with 16 points each. Alex Illikainen rounded out Bulldogs in double-figures with 13 points. The Bulldogs allowed just 19 points in the first half, and held the Golden Eagles to shooting just 18 percent from the field during the half.

Both UMD teams will hit the road next weekend to take on the University of Mary and Minot State. The women (11-3, 8-0 NSIC) will tip off against the University of Mary on Friday 5:30 while the Bulldogs men (11-3, 6-2 NSIC) will tip off at 7:30 p.m.