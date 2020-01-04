“Morning At The Races” Event Promotes Active Lifestyle For Kids

DULUTH, Minn. – On Saturday, hundreds of kids participated in the free “Saturday Morning at the Races” event.

The Saint Scholastica wellness center hosted kids fourteen and under.

They ran around the track, joined in face painting and hung out with the C-S-S mascot.

It’s all to help promote a healthy lifestyle during the colder months.

“It’s kind of a combination of getting them active and encouraging them to do things and find things that they love,” Grandmas PR and Marketing Director, Mandi Peterson says.

The next “Morning at the Races” events will be held on January 25th at U-W-S and February 8th at U-M-D.