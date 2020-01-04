Ozobots Take Over Duluth Public Library

Families learn how to code with Ozobots.

DULUTH, Minn.- Robots took over Duluth Saturday, as the Duluth Public Library taught families how to code with Ozobots.

The little orbs on wheels follow lines drawn on paper with special markers, allowing kids to program what they do.

According to library staff, while programming sounds difficult, it isn’t hard at all.

“It’s a really easy learning curve. the best things, the ozobots are really learned through playing so the more you play with it the more comfortable you become,” said Lynn Schwarzkopf, Library Technician in the Youth Services Department. “Parents are playing right alongside kids here.”

The Ozobots will make a comeback at the library on February 1st for their larger Coding for Kids class, continuing their STEM based learning.