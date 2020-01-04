Prep Boys Basketball: Oredockers, Spartans Win at Lake Superior Conference Day

Both Ashland and Superior used big second halves to get the wins on Saturday. Duluth Denfeld and Duluth East won the other two games at Lake Superior Conference Day.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior High School was home to Lake Superior Conference Day on Saturday, where both Ashland and Superior used big second halves to get wins.

Ashland got the 74-69 win over Duluth Marshall, while the hosts Superior got a 71-63 win over Hermantown. In the other games on Saturday, Duluth Denfeld edged out Proctor 61-53 while Duluth East dominated Cloquet 65-43.