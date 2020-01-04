UMD Men’s Hockey Holds Outdoor Practice at Glen Avon Rink

After a light practice, the Bulldogs invited young fans onto the ice with them to practice and skate around.

DULUTH, Minn. – After sweeeping Merrimack College to end 2019 on Sunday and Monday, the No. 10 UMD men’s hockey team is off this weekend. So on Saturday morning, the Bulldogs had a bit of a different, more relaxed practice, and hit the outdoor rinks at Glen Avon.

After a light practice, the Bulldogs invited the kids watching onto the ice with them to practice and hang out with the two-time defending national champions. UMD is at the midway point of a long season, so getting outside for a more practice and giving back to the community was a good change of pace.

They’re obviously such a huge part of our program and they make playing here in Duluth so special and hockey’s such a rich tradition in this part of the state and especially this community so it was a lot of fun to see all of the kids out here having a good time. It’s still a game we fell in love with when we were kids and we were this age so coming back out here you kind of remember what it was like lacing them up on the cold, cold mornings like it was today. It was a lot of fun, brought back a lot of memories from when we were growing up,” senior forward Jade Miller said.

UMD will return to action next weekend hosting Western Michigan.