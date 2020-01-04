UMD Women’s Hockey Advances to Minnesota Cup Final

Gabbie Hughes finished with two goals on the night, including the one during 3-on-3 overtime to send the Bulldogs to the Minnesota Cup Final.

DULUTH, Minn. – Gabbie Hughes scored her second goal of the night during 3-on-3 overtime to send the No. 10 UMD women’s hockey team to the Minnesota Cup Final.

UMD’s first round game against Minnesota State-Mankato officially goes down as a 2-2 tie, but the Bulldogs are headed to the cup final with the win in 3-on-3 overtime.

Hughes finished with two goals on the night, while Taylor Anderson scored the other goal for the Bulldogs. Maddie Rooney finished with 22 saves.

The Bulldogs will play Bemidji State in the Minnesota Cup Final on Sunday with puck drop set for 4:00 p.m. The Beavers beat St. Cloud State 1-0 in overtime in the first game on Saturday. UMD was swept by Bemidji State on the road earlier in the season.