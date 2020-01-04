Volunteers Begin Bentleyville Tear Down

DULUTH, Minn. – Starting today the Bentleyville Tour of Lights is being torn down for the season.

After what was a slow year because of weather conditions, dozens of volunteers came to Bayfront Park today to help with the tear down process.

All the lights and equipment are to be packed into semi trailers and put into storage until next year.

One volunteer tells us, he’s been making the trek from Tower to help with Bentleyville for the last seven years.

He answered the call after reading an article and has been coming back ever since.