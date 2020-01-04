Wisconsin UPS Driver Convicted of Sexual Assault, Stalking

ASHLAND COUNTY, Wis. – A Wisconsin UPS driver has been convicted of Stalking and Fourth Degree Sexual Assault.

The convictions stemmed from events in August 2018 in Ashland County.

According to the Bayfield County District Attorney, Gerald Moon used his employment as a delivery driver as a ploy to stalk the victim. Moon is no longer employed with UPS.

Moon’s sentencing is scheduled for February 14, 2020.

Stalking is a Class I felony punishable by a fine up to $10,000, up to three and a half years in prison, or both. Fourth Degree Sexual Assault is a Class A misdemeanor.