American Association of University Women Hold Winter Social

DULUTH, Minn. – Members of The American Association of University Women gathered at Ecumen Lakeshore Chapel to help collect donations for local women’s shelters.

The day featured music, FOOD and speakers.

Organizers say, they also got down to business- using it as an opportunity gather funds to help shelters, and clothing to donate to women and children.

“Although this is an opportunity for members to get together over the holiday season, It’s also an opportunity for us to gather donations and gifts for organizations like safe haven,”

The AAUW organization operates on the national, state and local level.