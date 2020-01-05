Community Day Brings Hundreds to Glensheen

Free day of admission attracted many to the mansion.

DULUTH, Minn.- Glensheen Mansion saw quite a few people come through Sunday, as it was the next stop on the list of the City’s Community Day destinations.

Tourist destinations that benefit from the tourism tax revenue each have a Community Day where special offers are available for anyone to attend.

On Sunday Glensheen offered free admission for tours, including the last day of its Christmas Tours.

According to staff at the Mansion, it was great to see so many people spend their Sundays listening to their stories.

“It’s not just a community day and no one comes, everybody came,” said Pavle Lippert, Security and Guest Services at Glensheen. “And it was on a Sunday too, when the Vikings ere playing, so to see the community say ‘yeah y;know what, we’re gonna spend a little bit of time here,’ really good.”

The City of Duluth instituted these Community Days to make sure everyone in the city has the opportunity to experience the tourist attractions that make Duluth the city it is.

“To be able to say ‘y’know what, for one day, let’s get everyone, doesn’t matter if you have money or not, you’re still important,'” Lippert said.

Future Community Days at other attractions can be found here.