Lake Superior Youth Choir Holds “Changing Voices” Auditions

DULUTH, Minn. – Teens and pre-teens who love to sing tried out for a choir in Duluth that will help them learn to navigate their vocal ranges as their voices change.

Auditions were held for the Lake Superior Youth Choir today

Singers who are chosen will join a part of the choir that helps kids with their developing voices, while also helping grow their confidence.

“Voices can feel very vulnerable. Your voice might crack at that age or you might feel really awkward about what your voice is doing as it changes. I think this a great place for people to learn how to feel comfortable with their voices,”

The choir will perform in May at Saint Scholastica’s Mitchell Auditorium.