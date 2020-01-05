Mala Beadmaking Helps People Keep New Year’s Resolutions

Beadmaking workshop aims to keep people in touch with their intentions.

DULUTH, Minn.- If you have some trouble keeping up with your New Year’s Resolutions, Mala Beads may be able to help.

It Takes a Village Healing Collective Downtown held its monthly Mala beadmaking workshop Sunday.

Malas are strings of 108 beads used as a tool to help meditation practice. No one else is to touch your beads but you, so you can use them to remember your own intentions in life.

According to organizers of the workshop, this makes them perfect for New Year’s.

“Everybody goes into the New Year with these intentions of making grand changes sometimes,” said teacher Jeanne Lassard. “So this is just something that is a reminder of that.”

“It’s just something to hold onto, something tangible that can remind you of that intention cause they can tend to get lost or a little bit quieter as we make our way through the year.”

The Mala beadmaking workshops are held monthly at $55.