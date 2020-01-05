UMD Women’s Hockey Shuts Out Bemidji State to Win Minnesota Cup

Ashton Bell and Gabbie Hughes were named to the All-Tournament Team, with Hughes being named the Most Outstanding Player.

DULUTH, Minn. – No overtime was needed in the Minnesota Cup Championship game as Maddie Rooney made 38 saves to give the No. 10 Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team the 2-0 win over Bemidji State to win the second annual Minnesota Cup.

The Bulldogs fell in the first round of last year’s Minnesota Cup in overtime to the University of Minnesota. The tournament is on a rotation schedule, so UMD will sit out of the tournament next year.

UMD (9-8-3) will have next weekend off and return to action on Jan. 17 and 18 hosting Bemidji State. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:07 p.m. and 4:07 p.m. on Saturday.