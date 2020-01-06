Anderson Furniture Building In Lincoln Park Sold

DULUTH, Minn. – The Anderson Furniture building in Lincoln Park finally has new owners.

The building was purchased in early December by two local business partners.

They run Lake Wood designs, which refurbishes wood for home furnishings and interior designs.

One of the owners tells us they plan to convert the Anderson building into a multi-use space.

A portion of the large commercial area will be used for their new Lake Wood retail showroom.

The rest will be leased out to other local businesses.

“We’re looking for to join in on what’s already happening. The craft district is growing,” said owner Nick Christensen. “We’re looking to hopefully be home to a lot of people looking to start businesses. We want big thinkers.”

Anderson Furniture is currently still in the building.

They are expected to close in next several weeks.

The Lake Wood owner says renovations at the Anderson building won’t start until more new tenants come forward.