Blood Donations Strongly Encouraged During Winter Months

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re eligible to donate blood, the American Red Cross is in need of your help this winter.

The American Red Cross urges people to share their good health and resolve to give blood regularly, beginning in January with National Blood Donor Month.

January is known as National Blood Donor Month, which officials with the American Red Cross say is the perfect time to resolve to be a regular blood donor and help save lives.

Extreme winter weather and seasonal illnesses often make it difficult for the American Red Cross to maintain a sufficient blood supply at this time of year.

According to Blood Drive Coordinator Amy Kranig, during the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s, about 500 fewer blood drives were hosted by volunteer sponsor groups than required to meet patient needs.

Many groups postpone blood drives during the winter holidays when travel and holiday activities may make it challenging for many donors to give. In fact, AAA estimated that a record 115.6 million Americans traveled during the holiday period of December 21 through January 1.

Healthy individuals are urged to give now. Donations of platelets are also encouraged.

The Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 blood donations every day for patients in need.

Type O negative is the universal blood type and what emergency personnel reach for in trauma situations when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.

Type O positive is the most transfused blood type and can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.

Types A negative and B negative can be transfused to Rh-positive or negative patients.

For detailed donor eligibility questions, please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or

visit RedCrossBlood.org.

