CareerForce Helps Job Seekers In The New Year

DULUTH, Minn. – In the new year, many people are looking for a fresh start, by taking on a new job or career.

The CareerForce Center in Duluth is helping job -hunters achieve that goal.

The organization hosted it’s weekly Job Club.

Participants can get the opportunity to meet other job seekers.

They also learn tips on how to create job specific resumes and better networking practices.

On occasion, employers are also invited to join in on the discussion.

“People tend to get stuck in one track of looking for a job and look exclusively online. It is a good way to do it. However, if you can talk to people in person, it is just that much easier and better,” said Disabled Veterans Outreach Program Coordinator Greg Mertzig.”

The Job Club meets every Monday at 10:30 in the morning.

No sign up needed to participate.