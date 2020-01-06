Gloria Dei Warming Center Activated for Tuesday Night

DULUTH, Minn. – The Gloria Dei Warming Center will be activated Tuesday night due to forecasted temperatures reaching below ten degrees.

The Gloria Dei Center will be open from 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday and is located at 219 North 6th Avenue East.

CHUM says they will have two staff members on duty as well as Gloria Dei volunteers at opening and closing.

Guests are encouraged to not arrive before the hours of operation.

This year CHUM Drop-In Center is also operating as a Warming Center and is open every night regardless of overnight temperatures.

The DTA is offering free rides to people who specify they are going to the Warming Center.