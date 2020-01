Greyhounds Boys Hockey Top Hunters in High-Scoring Affair

A four-goal second period would be the difference for Duluth East.

DULUTH, Minn. – Zarley Ziemski scored twice for Duluth East as they get the rivalry win over Duluth Denfeld 5-4 Monday night at the Duluth Heritage Center.

The Greyhounds also got goals from Cole Christian, Charlie Erickson and Ryan Cummings. Scoring for the Hunters was Connor McClure, Kaden Postal, Cole Olson and Griffin Lehet.