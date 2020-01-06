Jury Selection Begins for Carlton County Murder Case

PROGRESS TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Jury selection began today for the trial of a Bayfield man suspected of fatally shooting his uncle in April 2018.

According to court records, 34-year-old James Montano allegedly shot and killed his Uncle, Andrew Gokee, and also grazed his cousin with a bullet.

Montano is facing charges of first-degree premeditated murder, second-degree murder, first-degree premeditated attempted murder, murder in the second-degree, and second-degree assault.

The trial is expected to begin this week with Montano facing the possibility of a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole if convicted.