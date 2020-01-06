Local Author Sheds Light on Divorce Woes

DULUTH, Minn. – “You are in charge of your own happiness, so eliminate negativity and live joyfully!”

This is the message local author Angela Paulson is looking to spread with her new book, “Divorce is Awesome.”

The Esko native recently stopped by FOX 21 Local News to chat about why she wrote the book, and how she’s hoping to help break down the stigma surrounding divorce in today’s world.

Paulson went to court 28 times during the course of her divorce proceedings.

It’s the harsh reality of divorce that Paulson is hoping to share with others going through similar situations as she has in the past.

“Divorce is not a fail,” said Paulson when describing what’s included in her book.

“Divorce is a solution to a problem and an opportunity for a better life,” said Paulson.

If you’d like to learn more about “Divorce is Awesome,” or purchase a copy, click here.