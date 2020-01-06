Milwaukee Driver Shoots Children Who Threw Snowballs at Car
Police Are Looking for the Driver of a White Toyota
MILWAUKEE (AP) – Milwaukee police say a driver shot and wounded two children who threw snowballs at a car.
Police say the shooting happened Saturday night.
Officers who responded to a shooting report found the injured children and gave them first aid until they were taken to a hospital.
The children are a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.
Police say both suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police are looking for the driver of a white Toyota who fired at the kids.