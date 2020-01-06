Milwaukee Driver Shoots Children Who Threw Snowballs at Car

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Milwaukee police say a driver shot and wounded two children who threw snowballs at a car.

Police say the shooting happened Saturday night.

Officers who responded to a shooting report found the injured children and gave them first aid until they were taken to a hospital.

The children are a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.

Police say both suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police are looking for the driver of a white Toyota who fired at the kids.