UPDATE: Missing Vulnerable Adult Found Safe

DULUTH, Minn. – UPDATE: Kyra Peterson has been found safe, according to Duluth Police.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Duluth police say they are searching for a vulnerable missing adult last seen in the Piedmont area in Duluth.

Authorities say Kyra Peterson has been missing since 9:00 p.m. Saturday.

Peterson is described as about 5’4” with brown eyes and wearing a black coat and boots.

Police ask that you call 911 immediately if you see Peterson or have any information about her whereabouts.