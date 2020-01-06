UPDATE: Missing Vulnerable Adult Found Safe
DULUTH, Minn. – UPDATE: Kyra Peterson has been found safe, according to Duluth Police.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Duluth police say they are searching for a vulnerable missing adult last seen in the Piedmont area in Duluth.
Authorities say Kyra Peterson has been missing since 9:00 p.m. Saturday.
Peterson is described as about 5’4” with brown eyes and wearing a black coat and boots.
Police ask that you call 911 immediately if you see Peterson or have any information about her whereabouts.