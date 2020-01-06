New Breastfeeding Suites Unveiled at Essentia Health

Four new breastfeeding suites aim to make feeding easier and more comfortable for mothers.

DULUTH, Minn.- Essentia Health unveiled a new set of breastfeeding suites, to help mothers with newborns who are either patients, family or employees.

Four new Mamava suites–two in the Duluth Clinic on Third Street, one in St. Mary’s Hospital and one in the Miller Dwan Building–will be installed by the end of this week, with funding provided by donors of the Essentia Health Foundation.

The only other lactation spaces in the hospital are more limited and less private. These upgraded suites provide mothers with their own closed-door heated room, two seats, and sanitary cloth, to make mothers’ lives a bit easier.

“I just imagine a mother, she has a toddler in one arm and a newborn in the other,” said Grant Hauschild, Executive Director of the Essentia Health Foundation East Market.

“Those patients that maybe are going through a stressful time in their lives or maybe have a loved one being cared for at the hospital, this’ll really give them sort of the opportunity to continue to care for their newborn.”

Moms can find and access the suites using the Mamava app, as well as see other lactation spaces around the city and leave encouraging messages for other moms to see.

They will need to provide their own breastfeeding equipment.