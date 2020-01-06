Prep Girls Basketball: Rails Extend Win Streak; Hunters Snap Losing Streak

The Proctor girls basketball team picked up a win on the road while Duluth Denfeld was victorious at home.

ESKO, Minn. – The Proctor girls basketball team extended their win streak to six straight as they defeated Esko 44-25 Monday night.

The Rails improve to 11-1 on the season as they travel to Cherry Friday night.

In other prep girls action, Elizabeth Emmel and Selah Reinertsen combined to scored 25 points as Duluth Denfeld got the home win over Nashwauk-Keewatin 53-34. Stephanie Ferguson was helpful on the boards as she finished with 15 rebounds for the Hunters, who get their second win of the season.