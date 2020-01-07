Leader of Duluth And Superior Area Community Foundation Retires

DULUTH, Minn. – The longtime leader of the Duluth and Superior area Community Foundation will be retiring after 30 years.

Holly Sampson is known her role in helping non-profit organizations to better the communities of Duluth and Superior.

Under her guidance the organization has grown significantly.

Donations rose from $6 million to now nearly $80 million since she started.

Sampson says none of it would be possible without the partnerships and community input.

“We have grown because this is an amazingly generous community. It’s just been an honor and a privilege to do work with so many people,” said CEO Holly Sampson.

Sampson says she plans to go in to international community work following retirement.

Her last day will be June 30th.