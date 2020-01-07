Mighty Pups Are Ready to Go! PAW Patrol LIVE! at the DECC

PAW Patrol LIVE! is Happening at the DECC Symphony Hall January 7 - 8

DULUTH, Minn. – No job is too big, no pup is too small! PAW Patrol LIVE! is taking place inside DECC Symphony Hall January 7 – 8.

The PAW Patrol pups have a mission to accomplish in Duluth. Ahead of the upcoming three performances in the Northland, mighty pup Chase and spokesperson Michael Bartkiewicz stopped by FOX 21 Local News from 7 – 9 a.m.

“They’re a group of pups living in Adventure Bay, and they’re looking to save the day,” said Bartkiewicz.

PAW Patrol LIVE! is geared toward children 2 – 6 years of age, however, folks of all ages will find entertainment from the show.

“PAW Patrol LIVE! is this amazing theatrical experience,” said Bartkiewicz

Chase and Bartkiewicz taught FOX 21’s Brett Scott and Meteorologist Brittney Merlot how to do the Pup Pup Boogie.

Showtimes are set for January 7 at 6:00 p.m., as well as two performances on January 8 at 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets.