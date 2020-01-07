Northland’s Largest Baby Shower Helps Mothers with Donations

Life 97.3 and St. Luke's Hospital partnering to accept donations of "baby shower items."

DULUTH, Minn.- All throughout the month of January, Life 97.3 Radio and St. Luke’s Hospital are partnering to throw what they call the “Northland’s Largest Baby Shower.”

All month long they will be accepting donations of things like diapers, baby towels and onesies to be distributed at various organizations for women throughout the Northland, from Duluth to Hayward, Wisconsin.

“For the women that receive the items it’s just a wonderful opportunity for them to be able to get resources that they normally wouldn’t be able to provide for themselves,” said Nicole DuMars, Director of Business and Mission Advancement at Life 97.3. “It’s just an opportunity for us to come together as one.”

Drop-off locations in Duluth include the St. Luke’s Hospital Lobby and Cub Foods. More Northland locations can be found on the Life 97.3 website.

You can also donate items via their Amazon Baby Registry.