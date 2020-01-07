Prep Boys Hockey: Hawks, Thunderhawks Skate to 2-2 Draw; Rails Get Home Win Over Mustangs

Grand Rapids rallied to tie with Hermantown, while Reece Ward finished with a hat trick in Proctor's win.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown boys hockey team was once again unable to hold on to a late lead, as Grand Rapids scored two goals in the third to force overtime, where the game would go on to end in a 2-2 tie.

Aydyn Dowd and Zach Carson scored for Hermantown in the second, while Hunter Bischoff and Jack Peart scored for Grand Rapids in the third, both on the power play. Jacob Backstrom finished with 23 saves for the Hawks while Carson Clafton had 36 saves for the Thunderhawks.

In other prep boys action, Proctor dominated Mora-Milaca to pick up the 7-2 home win. Reece Ward finished with a hat trick while Ben Harnell chipped in with two goals and three assists. Cody Urie recorded 18 saves for the Rails.