Prep Girls Hockey: Lumberjacks Dominate Spartans; Lightning Defeat Hilltoppers in Overtime

Mercury Bischoff scored the game-winner in overtime to give Grand Rapids/Greenway the win over Duluth Marshall while Cloquet-Esko-Carlton extended its school record win streak to 13 games.

DULUTH, Minn. – Mercury Bischoff scored the game-winner in overtime to give Grand Rapids/Greenway the 4-3 win over Duluth Marshall.

In other prep girls action, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton continued to roll as they got the 7-0 win over Superior. The Lumberjacks extend their school-record win streak to 13 games.