St. Louis County Board Postpones Vote To Allow Refugees to Settle Within County Lines

DULUTH, Minn. – In September President Trump imposed an executive order requiring state and county governments in America to provide written consent to allow the resettlement of refugees in their areas.

St. Louis County board was expected to vote whether or not to allow refugees to settle with in county lines, but instead the board voted 4-3 to postpone the vote until the spring.

It left many people unsettled and others grateful for more time to evaluate the impacts.

The St. Louis County board room was a packed house.

For almost four hours, more than 50 people from all over the county gave thier testimony on the issue.

Many expressed their full support to allow refugees to settle in St. Louis County.

But quite a few others had their concerns.

“I am not standing here asking permission to ask you to vote yes. I’m reminding you to respond to this need with compassion and empathy,” said Christina Woods.

“We have people in on the waiting list waiting to get affordable housing. If you bring in refugee families, do they move to the front of the list. What about the residents already here,” said Tim Jezierski.

Commissioner Beth Olson, who was against tabling this vote, says she was prepared to make a decision.

She also says timing is very critical for responding to this issue.

“We were given reports that I read, that we were able to look up and research. We had three weeks since our last meeting,” said Commissioner Olson. “There is no reason. We heard from the public. There was no reason we couldn’t take a vote.”

The deadline for St. Louis County to provide written consent to allow refugees to settle in county borders is June 1st.

But local resettlement agencies have until January 21st to provide next year’s placement strategies to plan for potential incoming refugees.

The board is expect to vote on this issue on May 26th.

St. Louis County has not had any resettled refugees in the last five years.