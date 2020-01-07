St. Louis County Board Refugee Resettlement Vote Delayed Until Spring

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis County Board has decided to table their decision on a resolution that would provide consent for refugees to stay in the county.

The board voted Tuesday 4-3 to push back their decision until May 26.

The resolution stems from an Executive Order from President Trump last fall requiring state and county governments to provide written consent allowing the resettlement of refugees in specific communities.

Only one refugee has resettled in St. Louis County since 2011.