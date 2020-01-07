Superior Man Convicted in Fatal Drunk-Driving Crash, Charged Again for DWI

DULUTH, Minn. – A Superior man previously sentenced to prison for a 2012 fatal drunk-driving crash has been charged for driving while impaired again.

According to the criminal complaint, 27-year-old Hawk Edwards is facing two counts of first-degree driving while impaired.

Edwards was pulled over by Duluth police on Sunday around 1:33 a.m. after authorities observed his vehicle going 55 mph in a 30 mph zone.

According to court records, when the officer approached the vehicle he noted a strong odor of alcohol on Edwards breath as well as bloodshot watery eyes, slightly slurred speech and slow motor movements.

Police say a preliminary breath test showed Edwards had a .149 breath-alcohol concentration at the time he was pulled over.

In 2012, Edwards was convicted of felony criminal vehicular homicide and felony criminal vehicular operation and sentenced to prison after admitting to driving drunk when his pick-up truck crossed the center line of Woodland Avenue striking 65-year-old Paula Bergren’s vehicle.

Bergren was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her grandson, Everett, who was 13 at the time of the crash, died a year later due to complications from the crash.

Bail has been set for Edwards at $75,000.

His next court date is scheduled for February 4.