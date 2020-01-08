A Place for Fido to Begin Delivery Service in Duluth, Superior

A Place for Fido will Deliver to Customers Within a Six Mile Radius of Fitger's

DULUTH, Minn. – After eight years of operation, a Duluth pet supply business located in the Fitger’s complex is expanding.

A Place for Fido will officially kick off delivery service on Friday, January 10.

The service operates within a six mile radius of the Fitger’s location.

Customers can visit A Place For Fido online to check availability.

A delivery charge of three dollars will be added to orders less than $49 dollars.

Co-owner Jamie Parent says the service was much needed to continue growing their customer base.

“We decided to do this because we kind of have a challenging spot in Fitger’s, especially when you’re trying to carry out a 30 pound bag of food. We wanted to reach some of those customers who cannot carry things, who may be disabled or have small children,” said Parent.

Parent currently has three part time employees at the shop, and will be adding additional hours to their workday due to the new delivery service.

She says the service is necessary to keep up with competition, such as purchases from Amazon and Chewy.

“I just think there’s a lot of people who want to support a local business, but it’s just not as convenient as some of those big box stores and online retailers, so hopefully this will help them feel good about supporting local business,” said Parent.

Construction concerns also played a major factor in the decision to start delivering.

A Place for Fido has survived through Lakewalk closures, and the ongoing Superior Street reconstruction project.

If you’d like to sign up for the delivery service, click here.