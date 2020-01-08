Lake Superior Ice Festival Happening January 24-26

Ice Festival is on Barker's Island in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Lake Superior Ice Festival is expected to fill Barker’s Island with hundreds of people having winter fun.

New this year, the Souptown Showdown three-on-three hockey tournament will be played at the Superior Amateur Hockey Association.

Plus, a kubb tournament and disc golf course will be added this year.

If the ice is thick enough, organizers say they plan to have stock car racing on the bay.

“Winter’s easy to get cooped up and say there’s nothing to do but this just adds another thing to be able to look forward to, to get outside, participate in a lot of different activities, and it brings a lot of partners together,” said Linda Cadotte, Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry for the City of Superior.

The ice festival is happening Friday, January 24th through Sunday, January 26th.