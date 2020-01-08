Leaders Seek Amendment to Close Minnesota’s Achievement Gap

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Two prominent leaders have proposed an amendment to the Minnesota Constitution aimed at closing the state’s dismal academic achievement gap.

The proposal comes from Alan Page, a former Minnesota Supreme Court justice, and Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

They told the Star Tribune they want to change the state’s Constitution to guarantee all children the fundamental right to quality public education.

Even though Minnesota has spent billions of dollars to solve the problem, the state still has some of the worst educational disparities in the nation, as measured by race and socioeconomic status.