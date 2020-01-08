Lisa Karau Becomes Latest Female to Coach WI Boys Basketball

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Last season, Ashland High School let go of boys basketball coach Robert Blaschke in the middle of the season following allegations of misconduct. The Oredockers went on to hire Lisa Karau as the new head coach. And so far this season, her team is proving a lot of people wrong.

The Mosinee native spent the past two years as the head coach of the Tomahawk girls basketball team. And she says the transition to boys isn’t as different as it seems.

“I just told myself to be myself. Just be true to yourself. Be true to your knowledge of the game and everything that you know and things will happen. If you step in setting a tone and setting a good example, being a good leader, people are going to follow,” Karau said.

The Oredockers admit their initial reaction was a bit of shock, especially after the first practice.

“I’d say we were taken a little aback that she wasn’t messing around. She was very serious and we’ve grown to respect her and just looking to have a good year with her,” said center Kyle Sapper.

“Everyone had their doubts. But we gave her a chance and we’re liking it so far and she’s doing pretty well,” guard Kevon Powell said.

After a slow start to their season, Ashland has won six of their last ten games and it’s thanks to one major thing.

“She likes to focus on defense, especially with us, because it’s kind of lacking this year. She’s told us we can score plenty so we need to focus on defense and be quick,” guard Cory Carlson said.

“I totally 100% know that our team can score. I’ve seen us put up big numbers before in the 90’s and 80’s. That’s not a problem. It’s the defense and getting under 60 and holding teams under those marks because then I know that we’ll come out with a positive outcome,” Karau said.

Karau is just the fourth female in the state of Wisconsin to coach boys basketball. And she, as well as team, are excited to be part of this history making move.

“It feels good because a lot of people were doubting us after what happened last year so it feels good to be able to bounce back from that,” said Carlson.

“Females are starting to become up in higher positions and things like that. I just want it to be known that we can do anything that’s given to us. I was given the opportunity and I was never going to let it down and I never wanted to regret anything,” Karau said.