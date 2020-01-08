London Road Sidewalks Cause Concern; Property Owner Asking For City’s Help

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s been weeks since the last major snowfall, but snow continues to pack the sidewalks of many areas around Duluth..

London Road is one of the busiest for pedestrian traffic.

Walkers have to weave through big snow piles just to get to homes and businesses along the way.

“Pedestrians can’t access any of the services on London Road. If you want to get a sandwich from subway for instance good luck,” said property owner John Hamel.

Some businesses have already moved the snow off of their sidewalks themselves.

“We do have a snow removal company that takes care of our sidewalks and our parking lots,” said Managing Broker at Coldwell Banker Jonathan Thorton.

But for others it has become a constant struggle to keep up as plows and graders throw snow back on the sidewalks.

One property owner says he has to use a pick axe just to clean up what’s left behind.

He says he would like the city to help more.

“The city has has a responsibility once they plow the snow on the sidewalks, which is unavoidable during snowstorms, to come back with a bobcat to do snow removal,” said Hamel. “Most landlords and business owners don’t own a bob cat, maybe a snow blower and shovel.

But a Duluth city ordinance states sidewalk snow removal is the sole responsibility of business and property owners.

The ordinance still applies even if plows dump snow back on to the sidewalks.

According to city officials, London road is not an area they have cleared sidewalks for in the past.

But hey are commited to continuing snow removal throughout the city.