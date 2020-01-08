Meat Raffle Raises Money for Douglas County Historical Society

Raffle was held at Birds Bar in South Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A meat raffle in Superior raised money for the Douglas County Historical Society.

The raffle was held at Birds Bar, a historic building that’s been in South Superior for more than a hundred years.

Guests bought raffle tickets for a dollar and were entered to win prizes like hamburger meat, chicken breasts, bacon, and gift certificates to local businesses.

Instead of bringing people into our door, this brings us out into the community and gives us more visibility so it’s very beneficial for us that way,” said Jon Winter, business manager for the Douglas County Historical Society.

The historical society is raising money for software upgrades.

They invite everybody to stop by their building on John Avenue. It’s open Wednesday through Saturday.