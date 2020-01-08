Minnesota State Title Bout Awaits “Haitian Temptation” Al Sands

Sands will take on Phil Williams for the Minnesota State Cruiserweight title that Williams won from Sands back in 2015.

DULUTH, Minn. – The “Haitian Temptation” Al Sands is getting ready to jump back in the ring next week at the Grand Casino in Hinckley.

The Duluth native is currently training at Aerial Athletics and he says this is the best he’s felt in the past two years.

“We’ve had phenomenal sparring partners, phenomenal training. My coach Mike [McKean] has really taken it under his own wing, all of the fitness and conditioning and everything like that. It’s been a really, really good camp. We’re really turning a really good corner,” Sands said.

And this fight will be a big one as Sands will take on Phil Williams for the Minnesota State Cruiserweight title that Williams won from Sands back in 2015. It will be a must-see bout between two of the top 20 boxers in the country.

“It’s going to be the second rematch of my whole career. Phil’s had great experience. I’ve had great experience since our last meet-up. It’s going to be a kind of clash of the titans. Phil is one of the few that have put me down so it’s time to come back, get what’s ours and bring that belt back to Duluth,” said Sands.

The action begins next Friday night at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through the Grand Casino box office or you can reach out to the Haitian Temptation on Facebook.