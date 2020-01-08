Smoking Out Superior’s ‘SOUP-erior’ Soup

All month long you can vote on the best soup in Soup Town.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A new event this month is putting a warm spin on Superior’s nickname, “Soup Town.”

SOUP Superior First is a survey open all month long for people to get out and try different handmade soups at any restaurant throughout the city.

You can then vote for the restaurant and that specific soup online for it to be declared “SOUP-erior.”

Staff at the Red Mug on Hammond Avenue said their fresh daily handmade soups make them a shoo-in for the title.

“It’s fitting for the winter, I think. Nice and warm,” Barista Calyndria Johnson said. “I don’t think there’s a lot of places that make homemade soups all the time, but we do, and we’re known for that and people enjoy them.”

The month long event was started by Brian Lammi and Lindsey Graskey, General Manager of the Spirit Room.

You can vote online here.