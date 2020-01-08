Superior Snow Removal on Hammond a Relief for Local Businesses

Local chiropractor said until now, it has been difficult for clients to get to their building.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Public Works crews in Superior spent their Wednesday clearing large snow and ice banks along Hammond Avenue.

Staff at Luke Chiropractic along the busy street said they haven’t seen the tall banks touched since the snowstorm over Thanksgiving.

It has been a big obstacle, they said, for handicapped clients or those with injuries. So to have them cleared is a big relief.

“It’s been very hard for our patients, y’know, with ll the ice and snow buildup, people coming in with wheelchairs, it’s been very hard for people to get access to the building,” said Dr. Greg Luke, Chiropractor. “Moving the snow, it will help them tremendously.”

Meanwhile, Superior Mayor Jim Paine said the city isn’t ignoring the business community at all.

He said it’s just taking much longer than usual to clean the icy snow-packed piles because crews have had to double up to not only cut through the snow, but fill the trucks to haul it away.

Paine said crews will keep working until the job is done.