The DTA Is Giving Free Rides To A Superior Warming Center

The free rides are provided on the first and last trips on route 16.

DULUTH, Minn. – With those cold temperatures rolling in the Duluth Transit Authority is helping to make it easier for the homeless community to have better access to local warming centers.

The DTA is now offering free transportation to the Ruth House in Superior, which provides overnight shelter when temperatures drop below 40 degrees.

The free rides are provided on the first and last trips on route 16 between the Duluth Transit Center and Superior.

“The huge barrier for a lot of people that are homeless in Duluth is getting over the bridge or finding their way over the bridge. It is also a long walk, if you are choosing to walk,” said House Manager Christyna Foster.

“Having the DTA step up and offer this service to the people we serve is an amazing blessing.”

Until further notice the new service is offered seven days a week.

The DTA also gives free rides to Gloria Dei and CHUM warming centers in Duluth.