UMD’s Maura Crowell Starts New Year with Two Championship Wins

Crowell saw both Team USA and her UMD hockey team take home championships in the past week.

DULUTH, Minn. – What a start to the year it has been for UMD women’s head coach Maura Crowell.

It all began last Thursday when she led Team USA to a 2-1 overtime win over Canada in the gold medal game of the U18 World Women’s Championships in Slovakia. Crowell spoke Wednesday morning For the first time since that big win.

“A huge relief from a coaching perspective. You watch the two kids on the two-on-0 go down there. You cross your fingers that they make the right play. And then the energy and the commotion and everything. You just see that red light, the goal light. For a coach, when there’s a lot of people jumping up, you see that and all is right in the world really so it was awesome,” said Crowell.

After that win, Coach Crowell made it home just in time to see her Bulldogs defeat Bemidji State in the championship game of the Minnesota Cup, thanks to the leadership of associate head coach Laura Bellamy and assistant coach Ashleigh Brykaliuk.

“When I leave, they don’t miss a beat. It’s nice to have that back here. Everybody was prepare and ready to go. I just kind of jump in and keep it rolling. Those two were the ones doing most of the coaching on Saturday. And then on Sunday, I sort of stepped in a little bit more. Thanks to them for getting the girls ready to roll,” Crowell said.

Bulldogs will be off this week before they once again take on the Beavers at Amsoil Arena next week.