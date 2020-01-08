UMD’s Scott Sandelin Returns from World Juniors

Team USA went 3-1 in the preliminary round before falling to Finland in the first round of the playoffs.

DULUTH, Minn. – Welcome back to UMD men’s hockey coach Scott Sandelin who was in the Czech Republic coaching Team USA at the World Junior Championships.

The Americans went 3-1 in the preliminary round before falling to Finland in the first round of the playoffs. Sandelin spoke Wednesday about his team’s performance.

“Obviously disappointing at the end. I thought overall, when you get down to the one-game shots, that’s the things that can happen. I think we played our best game and unfortunately, we came home early so it’s disappointing for all of us,” Sandelin said.

The Bulldogs will be back in action this weekend as they host Western Michigan.