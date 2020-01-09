Bender’s Hat Trick Gives Lumberjacks Girls Hockey 14th Straight Win

The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls hockey team got the home win over Duluth Marshall Thursday night.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Senior captain Kiana Bender would finish with a natural hat trick as the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls hockey team blanked Duluth Marshall 3-0 Thursday night at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

The win was the Lumberjacks’ 14th straight as they improve to 14-2 on the season. They’ll take on Cambridge-Isanti on Saturday. The Hilltoppers fall to 8-7-1 as they look to bounce back next Thursday against Moose Lake Area.