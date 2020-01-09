Duluth Man Pleads Guilty to Six Felony Burglaries

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth man accused of burglarizing multiple businesses in the area in 2019 has pleaded guilty to six felony counts of burglary.

According to court records, 25-year-old Kyle Michael Carl pleaded guilty to burglaries at the Woodland Car Wash, Carmody Irish Pub, Fitment Group, U.S. Bank, Duluth Cider, and Midtowne Manor.

Before his arrest in October for a burglary at Duluth Cider, Carl was on supervised pretrial release for four other 2019 burglary charges.

Those crimes happened at Zen House May 18, Carmody Irish Pub Jun. 28, Fitment Group July 15, and U.S. Bank downtown July 22.

Authorities say Carl will complete a pre-sentence investigation with Arrowhead Regional Corrections who will then provide recommendations on his sentencing.

Carl has since been released to a treatment facility under probation supervision while awaiting his sentencing hearing which is scheduled for February 23.